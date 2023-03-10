Skies will clear to start the weekend, but rain will be back. Skies will clear tonight as a cold front moves through. It will be breezy and cool with low temperatures dropping into the 40s. Tomorrow will be sunny, windy and cool with highs in the low 60s. A storm system will approach on Sunday with increasing clouds. Rain will move in late in the day with the best chance for rain Sunday night. Showers will end early Monday morning. A cold front will move through Sunday, bringing in another shot of cool weather to start next week. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine next week. It will be cool Tuesday and Wednesday with highs mostly in the 50s. Warmer weather will return for the end of the week with 70s possible.

Tonight, clearing, breezy and cool. Lows 40 inland, 46 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and cool. Highs in the low 60s.

Sunday, increasing clouds with a chance for rain late. Highs near 60.