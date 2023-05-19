Skies are clearing and we will see sunshine to start the weekend. The storm system that brought the rain the past few days is moving away, and drier weather is moving in. Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild. Lows temperatures will be in the 60s. Nice weather to start the weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be warmer with highs in the 80s. A cold front will move through the area on Sunday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will dry out to start next week. By the middle of the week we will see warm, humid weather with pop up late day thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 59 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 84 inland, 80 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.