MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front will be moving offshore tonight and that will make way for clear skies. Temperatures will be cooler as well, but still well above average with temperatures maintaining 50 in the Pee Dee and mid-50s at the coast.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. This is what is expected Tuesday as well.

Wednesday will see temperatures return to the lower-70s but there will be scattered showers throughout the area. This moisture is associated with another cold front. This front will have a much more profound effect on the temperatures.

On Thursday, high temperatures will plummet into the mid-50s.