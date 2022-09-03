A good morning to you all on this Saturday! Partly sunny skies will mostly tell the story for today, but spotty afternoon storms remain a possibility. Highs will push into the upper half of the 80s. Overnight conditions remain calmer with lows in the low 70s.

Into Sunday, we’ll see very similar temperatures with isolated storms. This will be another pattern that lingers into Labor Day and the week ahead. We can’t shake off the possibility for storms with hazy breaks of sunshine, so settle in, and remember to keep eyes on the sky during the afternoon.

TODAY: Partly sunny skies with spotty p.m. storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and calmer with lows in the low 70s to around 70.

SUNDAY: Sunshine & clouds with some storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.