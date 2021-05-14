Sunshine will continue through the weekend and will warm us up. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend and into next week. Humidity will stay low through the weekend, and temperatures will stay below normal, but warmer than it has been. Some spots away from the coast will have high temperatures near 80 this weekend. The center of the high pressure will move offshore by Monday and winds will turn to the south. This will increase the humidity and will bring a few clouds. The next chance for rain will be Tuesday into Wednesday with a few hit or miss showers, but many places will stay dry. Temperatures will be back to normal next week.
Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 46 inland, 52 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.
Sunday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs 75-80.