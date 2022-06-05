A good Sunday morning all. It’s nice to see earlier sunshine for the second half of the weekend, but there will be a little bit of a shake-up possible for the coast this afternoon.

While Tropical Storm Alex continues out into the Atlantic Ocean, we could easily be clipped by some spotty showers and cloud cover, yet again being more likely along the beaches. Highs will increase by a couple of degrees though compared with yesterday, with another slight drop in humidity.

Looking into the early portion of the workweek, sunshine will break out yet again, and those blues skies will come along with heat being on the increase again. Inland 90s will be back as soon as Tuesday with stray shower and storm chances here and there toward the middle of the week.

TODAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers at the beach. Highs around 80 to the mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear late with lows in the mid-60s to around 60.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to upper mid-80s.