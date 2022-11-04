Our warm weather will get even warmer for the weekend. High pressure will control our weather today and through the weekend with sunshine, a few clouds and warm and more humid weather. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s, then most of us will see low 80s for the weekend. High temperatures will be close to record highs Saturday through Monday.

A storm system will develop offshore early next week and will cool us back into the 70s for the middle of the week. Rain chances will start Tuesday evening and will continue for much of next week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and more humid with a stray afternoon shower possible. Highs 77-79 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.