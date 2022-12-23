MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Since 9 a.m., temperatures throughout the area have fallen more than 10 degrees. The wind is also whipping. There have been two observed 50+ mph gusts in Florence and Myrtle Beach, but most of the area is gusting in the 30s and 40s. Trees have been falling and there have been power outages as well.

There is a wind advisory in place and that holds true until 6 p.m. A wind chill advisory is also in place until 9 a.m. Christmas Eve.

By the evening commute temperatures are going to be in the mid-30s along the Grand Strand and then down to 18 degrees as an overnight low temperature. The Pee Dee will be colder. Between 5-7 p.m. temperatures will be in the upper-20s and then down to 14 degrees overnight.

These temperatures are the coldest in 33 years, since 1989.

Single-digit wind chill is forecasted for tonight and areas west of I-95 could see sub-zero wind chills.

High temperatures on Christmas Eve will be in the mid-30s with feel-like temperatures in the mid-20s. Christmas Day will only be two degrees warmer, but it will feel 10 degrees warmer due to lighter winds.

Merry Christmas and bundle up, or better yet stay inside.