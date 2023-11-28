It will be cold tonight with temperatures dropping below freezing. Along the coast, this will be the first freeze of the season, and because of this, a Freeze Warning is in effect. Inland areas will be cold with low temperatures in the mid 20s. High pressure will be right over the Carolinas, bringing lots of sunshine tomorrow, but it will be another cool today. Temperatures will drop back below freezing for many areas tomorrow night. The high pressure will move offshore on Thursday, and it will start to warm up. A storm system passing by to the west on Friday will bring a chance for showers. A front will stall to our west through the weekend, and that will keep the chance for rain going through the weekend. The front will finally push through on Monday with a chance for more showers, then cooler weather by Tuesday.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 24 inland, 30 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny and cool. Highs near 50.

Thursday, sunny and warmer. Highs near 60.