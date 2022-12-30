MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An influx of surface moisture will increase the presence of patchy fog this morning. Temperatures are already quite mild for most of the area. By 7 a.m., the beaches will be in the 50s and inland will lag slightly and only observe mid-40s by this time.

At noon, temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s; eventually, parts of the area will likely break 70 degrees.

There is more cloud cover around today, and sky conditions will only be partly sunny. There will be some isolated showers throughout the morning and afternoon, more so in the Pee Dee than the Grand Strand. Still, most of the area is going to be dry today. The big rain story is slated for tomorrow.

More clouds at night mean temperatures will be able to stay very mild. The low temperature in North Myrtle Beach will be 54 degrees, 52 in Florence, and 53 in Lumberton. These temperatures are above average by more than 15 degrees.

For New Year’s Eve, there is going to be rain around for most of the day in the Pee Dee and parts of the day along the Grand Strand. Rain begins between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and, there is going to be periodic heavy downpours and even some isolated thunderstorms. Showers will be on and off from the morning until 2023. The Pee Dee will receive the most rain with the updated European model indicating less than 0.5″, and less at the coast between 0.25″ and 0.5″. Rain is due to a cold front.

Even with the rain tomorrow, strong southerly flow allows temperatures to climb to 70 inland and upper-60s at the coast.

The temperature outlook for New Year’s Day is similar to New Year’s Eve, but it will be dry.