The sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will stay put over the Carolinas through the weekend. This will bring sunshine and warm weather through Monday. High temperatures tomorrow and Friday will be in the upper 70s along the coast to low 80s inland. Over the weekend, high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s. This will put us near record highs on Sunday and Monday.

A few more clouds will move in on Monday ahead of a cold front. This front will likely move through dry Monday night and then much cooler weather will move in for midweek. Highs on Halloween will only reach the mid to upper 60s and it will be in the low to mid-60s by midweek. Overnight lows will also drop into the mid to upper 40s Halloween night.