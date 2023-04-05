Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure will control our weather through Thursday, bringing some sunshine and warm weather. High temperatures will be mostly in the 80s today and Thursday. A cold front will move through early Friday morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms that will last throughout the day. The front will stall to our south through Saturday, bringing cloudy, wet weather to start the weekend. It will also be cool on Saturday with high temperatures in the 50s. This system will slowly move away on Easter Sunday, and skies will gradually clear late Sunday afternoon. Seasonable weather will build in to start next week with highs mainly in the 70s.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs 86-87 inland, 77-79 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 64-65 inland, 65-67 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs 86 inland, 78 beaches.