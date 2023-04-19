Sunny, warm weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will hold on through the rest of the week, bringing the sunny, warm weather. By Thursday, the center of the high will shift offshore, and that will increase the humidity for the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the 80s today through Friday as we remain dry.

A cold front will move through late Saturday and bring showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm and muggy with highs near 80. It will clear on Sunday and much cooler and less humid with highs in the 70s. This cooler weather will continue into next week.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs 85-86 inland, 78-80 beaches.

Tonight, clear and mild. Lows 54-56 inland, 58-60 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warm. Highs 86-88 inland, 79-80 beaches.