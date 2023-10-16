Sunshine gradually returns today but it will be cooler. Today will continue the cooling trend with high temperatures at least 10 degrees cooler than normal. Across the viewing area, we will top out in the mid to upper-60s. Partly cloudy conditions for today and then sunshine returns for Tuesday. Lows tonight will drop into the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday will be cool again with highs remaining in the 60s.

Temperatures warm back to the 70s Wednesday and will remain there for the rest of the week. The rest of the workweek looks dry and sunny with mild temperatures. The next rain chance isn’t until Friday afternoon due to an approaching cold front. Showers will be scattered throughout the area, not widespread. Sunshine returns for the weekend but it will cool off a little with highs near 70 degrees.