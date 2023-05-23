Mostly dry and comfortable weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure to our north will push mainly dry and mild weather our way through the middle of the week. Rain will stay mainly to our south, but there is a slight chance for a shower on Wednesday. Temperatures will stay a little below normal this week with highs in the 70s to near 80.

An area of low pressure could develop off the coast of Florida on Thursday and slowly move up the coast on Friday. This will bring shower chances to the area, especially closer to the coast. The low will linger nearby through the weekend. This will keep the rain chances around and keep temperatures below normal.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs 80 inland, 76 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 56-58 inland, 62 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.