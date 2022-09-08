Temperatures will cool to wrap up the week but rain returns for the weekend. It will stay mostly cloudy to partly sunny today with the chance for a few spotty showers this afternoon. The best chances for showers will be down to the south today. With more clouds around, it will not be as hot today with highs in the mid 80s.

Rain chances will lower on Friday before going back up for the weekend. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain. It will stay rather cloudy with more rain on Sunday. Drier air will slowly move in to start next week with rain chances lowering by mid week.

Today, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches..

Friday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm late in the day. Highs 80-85.