MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mostly sunny conditions will be widespread throughout the afternoon. The highs today will reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees, which is only a couple of degrees below average. A cold front will push through the area this evening. The front will bring much colder air tonight into the next few days.

Clouds will filter back into the area making for partly cloudy conditions overnight and tomorrow morning. It will be much colder tonight with temperatures in the 30s. Low-30s are expected inland and mid to upper-30s at the beach. There will be a northwest wind of 6-8 mph which means there is a wind chill. The feel-like temperatures early tomorrow morning will be near 30 in the Pee Dee and mid-30s at the coast.

Highs tomorrow will be in the low-50s and nighttime temperatures will be down in the 20s. Winds will be calm tomorrow night so the wind chill is close to the actual temperatures.

Even with the cold, the positive of the week is sunshine continuing through midweek as highs remain in the low to mid-50s. The wind will shift from the south Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will gradually warm by the end of the workweek.

Sunshine will continue Thursday but clouds will build Friday, ahead of the next system. Showers could move into the area Friday evening and push offshore Friday night. Temperatures will warm to the upper 60s on Friday and will hold through the weekend. We’ll briefly dry out Saturday before more rain moves on Saturday night. This rain will continue throughout the day on Sunday.