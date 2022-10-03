MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloud cover is going to hinder temperatures from rising. High temperatures will be close to 20 degrees below average for some cities. Lumberton’s high temperature for today is 62 degrees, and this is 18 degrees below normal.

Most cities will top out in the mid-60s today, and not surprisingly, temperatures for tonight will be significantly below average as well. The Pee Dee and border belt will bottom out in the mid-40s and the beaches will be closer to 50 degrees.

Temperatures will warm a couple of degrees tomorrow but widespread will only rise to the mid-60s and near 70 degrees. This warming trend will gradually continue and max out on Friday. By then, temperatures will nearly be normal in the low-80s.

A dry cold front will move through Friday night and that will knock temperatures down once again into the low-70s.

No rain in the seven-day forecast.

—Tropics—

Disturbance #1: Located in the eastern Atlantic and has a high, 70% chance, for development into a tropical depression in the next five days. The 6z (1 a.m. EST) run of the GFS has this area becoming Tropical Storm Julia in three days’ time; that has been taken out in the 12z (7 a.m. EST) run. The 6z European model corroborated the formation of Julia within the next 72 hours, and currently, we are waiting on the 12z run.

Regardless, disturbance #1 is a fish storm, meaning it is heading out to sea and is not a threat to the US.

Disturbance #2: Located in the western Atlantic (east of the Windward Islands) and has a medium, 40% chance, for development into a tropical depression in the next five days. During this time period, the area of interest will be heading into the southern Caribbean Sea. Typically, named storms are more likely to form in this location in the month of October.

The GFS and European model do not have strong signals for this system meaning they are not developing this into anything within the next five days. This trend is interesting considering the water is still warm and wind shear is very low. Development should happen based on these conditions, yet models do not agree.

This area will need to be monitored closely because it would not be surprising if future model runs begin to pick up on this area. In the meantime, nothing to worry about for this week.