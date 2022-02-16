Temperatures on the rise for the next few days

We will continue to warm up through the rest of the week. Sunshine today and Thursday will be mixed with a few clouds.

We will warm up with highs in the 60s today, and 70s on Thursday. A cold front will move through on Friday, and we will see scattered showers Thursday night and Friday.

Cooler weather will move in for the weekend, but it will just cool us to near normal for this time of year.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the low 60s. Warmer weather will return next week ahead of another cold front midweek.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 48-50 inland, 52 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low to mid 70s.