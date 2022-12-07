Warmer weather is building in for the middle of the week. The warm front that pushed through the area yesterday moved to our north. It will stay mostly cloudy, and we will see some dense fog this morning. High pressure will bring some sunshine and warmer weather today with highs in the 70s.

A front to our north that separates the warm air over the Carolinas with cooler weather to the north will nudge southward on Thursday. While Thursday will be still another warm day, it will be a few degrees cooler. Temperatures will cool back into the mid-60s on Friday with another cold front pushing through late in the day with a few showers. Cooler weather will return for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 70s.