A warming trend begins today and will last through Thursday. Today will start out mostly sunny, but clouds will build throughout the day. High temperatures will be near 70 at the Grand Strand and mid-70s inland. A stray shower will be possible, but most of the day will be dry. Rain chances will increase late in the day, and showers and thunderstorms will move through the area overnight. The rain will move out early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures climb significantly on Tuesday. The beaches will be in the upper-70s and low to mid-80s inland. Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry. The next rain chance is on Thursday, and pesky showers last through the weekend.

Today, increasing clouds with late-day showers and storms. Highs 74-75 inland, 69-70 beaches.

Tonight, scattered showers and storms. Lows 60-62.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 82-84 inland, 76-78 beaches.