Temperatures remain warm as clouds build this afternoon

The nice weather will continue for one more day before changes for the end of the week. Skies will be clear to start the day with sunshine for most of the day. A weak cold front will move into the area today, bringing a few clouds and some slightly cooler weather, but temperatures will still be above normal. Cooler weather will continue to move in tonight as clouds build in.

It will be mostly cloudy and cool Friday as a storm system moves in. Light rain will move in throughout the day with higher rain chances along and west of I-95. The rain will gradually move away Friday night.

Sunshine returns for the weekend, and that will boost temperatures back into the 70s. There will be a slight chance for showers returning throughout the day on Sunday. A cold front will move through on Monday with some rain. Cooler weather will move in Monday night and Tuesday. Showers will continue into mid week.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 68-70 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cool. Lows 42-44 inland, 46-48 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy and cooler with afternoon rain. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.