After a gorgeous weekend, big changes are on the way to start the work and school week. Humidity is going to be on the rise as temperatures return to normal. It is the first day of school today, and it is going to be dry as you head to the bus stop and will still likely be dry when returning home from school. By the evening commute, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up first west of I-95 and then head toward the coast a little bit later into the evening.

A cold front will move into the area tonight, and showers and thunderstorms will continue for Tuesday. The current futurecast models show that the bulk of the rain is going to be falling east of I-95. Most of the shower activity will remain to our south for Wednesday with just a slight chance for a stray shower.

Temperatures do take a rather significant hit down to the mid-80s for both the beaches and inland. Below-average temperatures are going to continue to be the trend all the way until Saturday. Scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will be constant for the second half of the week and weekend as the cold front that stalled to the south on Wednesday will push back into the area.

Today, mostly sunny and warm with late-day storms. Highs 89-91 inland, 87 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Lows 68-70 inland, 70 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s.