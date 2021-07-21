Temperatures returning to normal

Our weather will continue to warm up for the end of the week. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, and it will be warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. A weak front tomorrow will continue to push drier air into the Carolinas, limiting our rain chances. A weak disturbance on Friday could bring scattered thunderstorms, then high pressure will bring plenty of sunshine for the weekend. With more sunshine, temperatures will return to normal with highs in the 80s along the Grand Strand, and in the low 90s inland. High pressure will strengthen next week, and it will heat up. High temperatures will warm into the mid 90s away from the coast to start next week. Hit or miss thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon as it heats up.
Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 74 beaches.
Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.
Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.