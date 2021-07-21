Temperatures returning to normal

(NEXSTAR) – An Alabama doctor revealed in a social media post over the weekend that one of the last things she has to do before having to intubate her patients who are gravely ill with COVID-19 is often to explain why they can no longer take a vaccine.

Dr. Brytney Cobia, a physician at Grandview Medical Center, says that with the spread of the delta variant she has been admitting "young healthy people" lately with very serious COVID infections.