Our weather will slowly warm up this week. That warming trend starts today. A weakening storm system will approach from the west. This will bring some clouds, and a slight chance for a shower today, but any rain amounts will be light. This system will move away Wednesday, and it will stay dry for Thanksgiving. High temperatures will be back to normal in the mid 60s.

Another storm system will impact the area on Friday with a chance for rain as a warm front moves through. The warm front will should clear out in time to start the weekend. Temps will warm up to the upper 60s on Saturday, ahead of a cold front. The cold front will move through on Sunday, bringing another chance for showers and a cool down. Temps will col bac to the low to mid 60s to start next week.

Today, mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the low 60s.

Tonight, cloudy and chilly. Lows 42-44 inland, 48-5 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 60s.