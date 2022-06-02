Sunshine continues to dominate as we heat up once again. Highs temps will be soaring again today with the beaches climbing to around 90, while inland areas top out in the upper 90s. This coupled with high humidity will result in feels-like temps around 100.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday and bring us afternoon storms that could linger into Saturday. Temps will cool down for Saturday, back to near or slightly below average. Sunshine will return on Sunday as we start to heat back up. The warming trend will continue into next week.

Today, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96-99 inland, 90-92 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70-72 inland, 74 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with afternoon storms. Highs 89-90 inland, 87-88 beaches.