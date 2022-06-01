High pressure is strengthening off shore, causing our temperatures to climb. Sunshine will continues to dominate as we heat up. Highs temps will be soaring today with upper 80s expected for the beaches, while inland areas will be experiencing the mid-90s. This coupled with high humidity will result in feels-like temps around 100. We’ll repeat these same conditions for Thursday.

A cold front will move into the area on Friday and bring us afternoon storms that could linger into Saturday. Temps will cold down for Saturday, back to near or slightly below average. Sunshine will return on Sunday as we start to heat back up. The warming trend will continue into next week.

Today, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96-98 inland, 88-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 66-69 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Thursday, sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96-98 inland, 88-90 beaches.