Temperatures warm this week as we transition into a typical summertime pattern. Temps will continue to warm today with the Pee Dee returning to the 80s. Scattered showers and storms will develop throughout the afternoon with better storm chances inland. Mostly dry Wednesday with all cities climbing back into the 80s by Thursday. Rain chances remain low through Friday.

A cold front will move into the area to start the weekend. Scattered storms return on Friday night and linger throughout Saturday. The front should push off-shore Saturday and we’ll dry out for Sunday with sunshine returning and temps only cooling a few degrees.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with afternoon storms. Highs 80-82 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 60-64 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with isolated storms. High 79-80 inland, 78 beaches.