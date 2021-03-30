Temperatures warming ahead of the next cold front

Temperatures are on the rise as clouds build ahead of the next cold front. A weak storm system will move by to the south today, bringing a few clouds to the area. We will also start to warm up with high temperatures in the 70s.

Wednesday will be even warmer with temperatures in the 70s to near 80 ahead of a cold front. It will be mostly cloudy with showers developing late in the day. The cold front will move through Wednesday night with rain and thunderstorms. It will be windy and turn much cooler Thursday with highs near 60 on Thursday, mid 50s on Friday. Low temperatures Thursday and Friday nights will drop into the 30s with frost possible.

Sunshine over the weekend will start a warm up. We will warm into the 60s Saturday, then some spots will see 70 on Sunday. We’ll continue to warm to start next week with highs in the 70s.

Today, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 74 inland, 70 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 58-60 inland, 62 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and warm with showers developing. Highs 75-80.