Humidity will increase over the next few days, along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some spots could warm to 91 today, and with higher humidity, it will feel warmer than the past couple of days. The higher humidity will bring a slight chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon.

There will be a better chance for showers and storms Wednesday and into Wednesday night with a weak cold front pushing into the area. The best chance for rain will be Wednesday evening with lingering showers into early Thursday morning.

We will heat up on Friday with some spots warming into the mid-90s. A stronger cold front will move into the Carolinas for the weekend. The front will bring a better chance for scattered storms on Saturday and Saturday night. We’ll dry out Sunday morning and high temperatures will cool into the 80s.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 90-91 inland, 84-85 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy. Lows 69-70 inland, 71-72 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.