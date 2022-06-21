Temperatures are on the rise through the midweek. High pressure originating from Canada is moving down the East Coast. This was the source of the low humidity Sunday and yesterday, and it will continue today. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s for the beaches and low 90s throughout the Pee Dee.

The high-pressure system will not be in control for long. It is bearing down near the upstate of South Carolina early this morning, and in just 24 hours it will be closing in on Texas. As soon as that high pressure moves away, the humidity is going to shoot up significantly.

Humidity will remain relatively low today, but it will begin to feel a little sticky. Humidity will be uncomfortable and borderline oppressive by Wednesday, which coincidently is the hottest day of the seven-day forecast with temperatures near 100 degrees inland and the low 90s for the coast.

A cold front moving through on Thursday is likely to spawn some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, and they could linger into Friday. The front will move out for the weekend. We will dry out, but it will remain hot and humid.

Today, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 90-92 inland, 87-88 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 63-67 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 97-99 inland, 90-92 beaches.