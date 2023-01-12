We will warm up today and then cool back down again Friday and into the weekend. Today will be partly sunny, breezy and warm ahead of a cold front. High temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to low 70s. The front will move through tonight with some rain. Most of the rain will be gone by Friday morning, and it will clear on Friday as cooler weather returns. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 on Friday.

Cold weather will build into the weekend with highs only near 50 on Saturday, and nighttime lows below freezing. Warmer weather will return next week. Highs will climb back to the upper 50s to near 60 on Monday. All will be in the 60s for Tuesday with the chance for a few showers. Temperatures continue to climb into the mid to upper 60s by Midweek.

Today, partly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tonight, scattered showers and breezy. Lows 49-52 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Friday, showers ending early, then clearing and cooler. Highs 58-60.