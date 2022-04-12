Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather for the next few days. This will bring sunshine, increasing humidity and temperatures staying above normal. There will be plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. It will be cooler along the coast with a sea breeze that will cool it down in the afternoon. Temperatures will be back in the 80s on Wednesday, and it will be more humid.

It will stay warm on Thursday with partly sunny skies and a chance for some afternoon/evening thunderstorms. The chance for storms will continue throughout Thursday night and into the first half of Friday. A cold front will move through early Friday, and it will be a little cooler Friday afternoon. Another system will bring showers over the weekend and into next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84-85 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and mild. Lows 57-60 inland, 62-64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm. Highs 84-86 inland, 77-78 beaches.