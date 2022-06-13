Temperatures are heating up this week with possible record highs.

High temperatures at the beaches will be around 90 degrees with the heat index around 98-102 degrees. The Pee Dee will have high temperatures in the upper 90s paired with a heat index around 105-106 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for all counties that’s in effect today from noon until 7 p.m. This has been issued because several cities will have a heat index over 105 degrees this afternoon.

Tuesday is going to be even hotter. A heat advisory will likely be issued again. The Pee Dee and border belt is expected to crest at over 100 degrees, settling around 102-104 degrees. The heat index for the beaches will be between 102-105 degrees and inland will be baking with a heat index near 110 degrees. There is a small chance of rain both today and Tuesday.

Florence is currently forecast to break its high-temperature record on Tuesday. The forecast is 103 degrees, and the record is 102 degrees. Lumberton will also likely break its 101-degree record on Tuesday as the forecast is for 103 degrees. North Myrtle Beach will fall a couple of degrees short.

A cold front will move in for Wednesday, bringing a better chance for storms and a slight cool down. It will still be hot, but highs will be short of the 100s. Temperatures will decrease slightly on Thursday. Another cold front will move through late on Friday with showers and storms cooling us down for the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray p.m. storm possible. Heat Advisory 12-7 p.m. Highs 96-98 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74-76 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a stray p.m. storm possible. Highs 102-104 inland, 94-95 beaches.