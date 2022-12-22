Temps will rise today then bitter cold weather moves in on Friday. A warm front will move through this morning, and temperatures will warm through midday. The best chance for rain today will be in the morning, then it will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The strong cold front will move through first thing Friday morning. While it will be sunny on Friday, it will be windy and cold with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the single digits. The cold blast will continue through the weekend with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens and low 20s.

Today, morning rain, then mostly cloudy and mild. Highs 52-60 inland, 64 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers. Lows 42-48 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny, windy and very cold. Afternoon temperatures dropping through the 30s.