Warmer weather is moving in for the middle of the week. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine again today, but it will start to move offshore. As it does, winds will turn to the south and bring in warmer weather. High temperatures will warm into the low to mid-60s today and into the low 70s on Thursday.

An approaching cold front will bring more clouds and increased wind on Thursday. Rain will move through Thursday night into early Friday morning as the front passes. Cooler weather will return on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 50 inland to near 60 along the coast. It will continue to cool into the weekend, with highs on Saturday struggling to reach 50 degrees. We will see a small warmup for Sunday back into the low to mid-50s. It will warm up a little more next week and be back to the 60s by Tuesday with a few showers.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 62-64 inland, 60-62 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and chilly. Lows 46-48 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, breezy and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.