The clouds we saw yesterday will continue, but not much rain is expected until Friday. A weak front is stalled offshore, keeping the clouds around. There is a chance for a stray shower, but most places will stay dry. The front will drift east today, but clouds will linger for much of the day. We may see some clearing late today, but clouds will move back in tonight and Thursday ahead of the next storm system. Temperatures will stay mild through the rest of the week with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

A storm system will bring a chance for widespread rain on Friday. Showers will move out Friday night and then return on Sunday as a cold front moves through. Once we clear Sunday evening, it will stay dry for a while.

Today, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible. Highs in the low to mid-60s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and cool with a stray shower. Lows 40-45 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Thanksgiving, mostly cloudy and mild with a stray shower possible. Highs in the mid-60s.