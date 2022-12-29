MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The big thaw begins! Boy today feels like summer time, doesn’t it? We have moved well into the 60s area wide today with abundant sunshine. The area has been under the gripe of cold arctic air, but no more. The warmer weather continues for the next several days.

Tonight we will see some increased moisture into the area. This will lead to a few more clouds, and possibly some patchy fog in areas. Any fog that does form will burn off quickly Friday morning. Tomorrow we will see partly cloudy skies. I can’t rule out an isolated 20% of a shower or there forming. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the upper 60s, to near 70 area wide.

This weekend will be two fold. Saturday we will see clouds hanging around, with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing by afternoon into the evening. Right now, it looks like the front will try and clear the area by 10 pm – Midnight. This could keep those New Years Eve plans at midnight still a go. It will be warm both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be in the upper 60s, to near 70. Sunday will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 70 area wide.

A warm, but unsettled week looks to come up next week. Temperatures trends right now, remain in the 60s to 70 range. We see a few chances of precipitation through midweek.