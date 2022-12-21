Cloudy, wet weather will continue through the middle of the week. A storm system passed by to our south last night and will briefly stall just off the coast of Florida today. This will keep it cloudy and cool with scattered showers and some drizzle. The system will lift northward on Thursday, bringing warmer weather and a better chance for heavier rain. Temperatures will warm into the 60s along the coast on Thursday. It will warm inland as well but only to the mid to upper 50s.

A strong cold front will move through early Friday morning. Temperatures will be mild early in the morning but will quickly drop into the 30s with gusty winds. Wind chills will be in the single digits Friday afternoon, and temperatures will drop into the teens and low 20s Friday night. This very cold weather will continue through the weekend, even with sunshine. Temperatures will moderate next week with highs in the mid-40s Monday and then near 50 Tuesday.

Today, cloudy and cool with scattered showers and drizzle. Highs 46-48 inland, 49-50 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy and breezy rain moving back in as temperatures climb overnight. Lows (around midnight) 40-44 inland, 48 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy with morning rain. Highs 54-58 inland, 64-66 beaches.