MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The hot and humid weather continues today with an excessive heat warning in place for the entire viewing area.

This is issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington. This is the first excessive heat warning since 2019 and the first one to include Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Lumberton since June 30, 2012.

Yesterday the was hottest day of the year for Florence and Lumberton in terms of both the air temperature and heat index. It was the highest heat index of the year in Myrtle Beach, but all cities are in jeopardy again today.

Today will be dry with mostly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the low 90s at the coast and upper 90s inland. Rain is not in the forecast until the evening, and it will be scattered at best.

A cold front will begin moving into our area early Wednesday morning. This will finally bring some relief. Tomorrow will house normal temperatures and give us a break from the triple-digit heat. The front will also bring a better chance for showers and storms. The front will stall through Thursday, keeping the rain chances around. Heat indices will drop to the mid-90s Wednesday and continue for the remainder of the week.

The weather will dry out toward the end of the week, and it will heat back up. By the weekend, high temperatures will be back in the low to mid-90s with heat index values climbing back to near 100 degrees.