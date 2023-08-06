MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The heat and humidity will be returning to the area. After a break from the heat and humidity last week into the this weekend, it will be returning in a big way. Today we will see mostly sunny to at times partly cloudy skies across the area. That will allow our temperatures to rise into the low 90s across the Pee Dee. Along the coast with the sea breeze temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. A few isolated showers or storms may try to develop this evening in the Pee Dee. Right now it looks like a line of storms over Western North Carolina and the Upstate of South Carolina will fade away, before reaching our area.

Monday will be pretty hot across the area. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s across both the Pee Dee and the Grand Strand. The heat, combined with the humidity could trigger some heat advisories for the area. We will also be watching a complex of thunderstorms moving through Western and Central North Carolina and into the Upstate of South Carolina. These areas are under a level 3 enhanced risk for severe storms. As that complex moves eastward, it could reach the Pee Dee and Grand Strand late in the evening into the early morning hours of Tuesday. The Pee Dee is under a level 2, slight risk. The Grand Strand is under a level 1, marginal risk for severe storms. The main concern for any storm would be a damaging wind threat.

Tuesday and Wednesday back to the heat. Highs will top out in the low 90s, both in the Pee Dee and along the Grand Strand. Storm chances are low, around 20%. The rest of the week, the humidity will step it up a notch. Highs will be in the low to mid 90’s with afternoon thunderstorms chances each day.