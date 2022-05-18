Hot weather will be dialed up for us again on this Wednesday! High pressure will control our weather through the rest of the week too with a good deal of sunshine. Some spots will surpass 90 inland today, with the hottest weather arriving Thursday and Friday with widespread high temperatures in the 90s.

Temperatures will be near record highs with mid-90s away from the coast. There will be a slight chance for thunderstorms tomorrow due to the daytime heating instability, but it will stay dry on Friday.

The chance for scattered thunderstorms will go up over the weekend ahead of a cold front. It will be warm and humid this weekend, but with more clouds and a few thunderstorms, it should not be as hot as Thursday and Friday will be.

The cold front will move through Sunday night and stall in the area early next week. It will be a little cooler Monday and Tuesday with possible scattered t-storms.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs 90 inland, 84 beaches.

TONIGHT: Good clearing with lows around 70 to the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot ,and humid with a slight chance for t-storms. Highs in the low to upper 90s.