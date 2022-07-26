A good morning on this toasty Tuesday! Hot and humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather this week, keeping temps turned up with a good deal of sun. High temperatures today will be in the 90s with heat index values over 100. A stray thunderstorm cannot be ruled out for Tuesday, but most places will stay dry.

High pressure will get even stronger towards the end of the work week, and temperatures will rise because of it. By Thursday and Friday, places away from the coast will heat into the upper 90s with heat index values over 105. Rain chances will stay low through Thursday. Sun & heat safety will be a must!

Isolated thunderstorms could develop late on Friday and will continue through the weekend. A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Saturday, increasing rain chances and lowering temperatures a bit. Temperatures will be back to normal levels by Sunday and Monday.

Today: Partly sunny, hot & humid. Few spotty p.m. storms. Highs 92-94 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot & humid. Slight chance for a t-storm. Highs 95-96 inland, 90-92 beaches.