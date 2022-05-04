Welcome into Wednesday all! Our hot and humid midweek conditions are rolling right along.

It will be very muggy for today with temperatures warming into the mid 80s to around 90 the further inland you get from the beaches. Talk about steamy conditions for early May.

A good deal of sunshine holds up, but the humidity is still high, so isolated afternoon thunderstorms remain a possibility to flare up as we get later into this Wednesday.

We’ll see those storm chances lower into Thursday as high temps drop a few degrees, with a slight humidity dip, but then storms work to make a comeback for Friday and Saturday, drying out for Mother’s Day!

TODAY: Hot and humid with isolated p.m. storms. Highs in the mid 80s to 90.

TONIGHT: Late storms fizzle out, with lows in the upper mid-60s overall.

THURSDAY: Good deal of sun as highs drop back slightly to the lower to mid 80s.