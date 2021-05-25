The hot weather continues as we remain mostly dry

The hot, humid weather will continue through the rest of the week. We’ll remain mostly dry but the heat and humidity could spark an isolated storm this afternoon, but most places will stay dry. High temperatures today will be a little cooler than we saw yesterday, but will still be above normal.

We will heat back up for the second half of the week. The hottest days this week will be Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the mid 90s inland and around 90 along the coast. A cold front will push through the area on Saturday with scattered thunderstorms. Cooler weather will move in on Sunday with high temperatures in the 80s.

Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 92 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and warm. Lows 68 inland, 70 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 94-96 inland, 86-88 beaches.