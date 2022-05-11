Mild again today with rain chances increasing toward the end of the week. A storm system stalled offshore will continue to bring a north wind to the Carolinas, keeping the humidity low and temperatures slightly below normal. We will see a few more clouds today, and it will still be breezy and mild with highs in the 70s.

The storm system will move toward the coast on Thursday, bringing a chance for showers late in the day, and increasing our humidity. This slow moving storm system will bring rain to the area on Friday before moving inland and dissipating into the weekend.

Our temperatures will heat up over the weekend with more humidity. We’ll see a chance for a few thunderstorms on Saturday then mostly dry weather on Sunday. The warm up will continue into next week with some spots away from the coast possibly hitting 90° on Monday.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 77-79 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday, partly sunny with a chance for a shower. Highs in the low 70s.