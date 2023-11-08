The sunny, warm weather will continue for the next few days. High pressure to our south will continue to control our weather through Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s along the coast to low 80s inland.

A cold front will drop though the area on Friday with more clouds and slightly cooler temperatures. That front will hang out to out south for the weekend, and showers will move in behind it for the weekend. It will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures only in the low 60s on Saturday. Rain chances increase slightly for Sunday as we cool off even more. Highs on Sunday will only warm to the mid to upper 50s. The cooler weather will continue into next week as sunshine returns.