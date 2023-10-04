The sunny, warm weather will continue for the next few days. High pressure will control our weather into Friday, bringing sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. The center of the high pressure will move offshore on Thursday, and this will allow some clouds to move in off the ocean and the chance for a few spotty showers along the coast. There is a small chance for a few showers on Friday ahead of a cold front. This front will move through early Saturday morning and will bring in cooler weather for the weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday, and only around 70 on Sunday. Night time low temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s over the weekend.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 59-60 inland, 64 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.