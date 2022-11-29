Temperatures remain above average for the next few days ahead of a strong cold front. Today will be sunny again with temperatures back in the upper 60s to around 70. Wednesday will see temperatures return to the lower 70s. but there will be scattered showers throughout the area. This moisture is associated with another cold front, which will have a much more profound effect on the temperatures. The front will push offshore Wednesday night, and skies will clear out.

Sunshine returns on Thursday, but high temperatures will plummet into the mid-50s, feeling more like winter for the first day of December. Highs will start to climb on Friday, topping out around 60 degrees. It will be even warmer on Saturday with highs around 70 degrees, ahead of another cold front. A few showers will move through Saturday night as a cold front moves in and stalls. There will be a slight cool down on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s and a few showers are possible Sunday night and into Monday morning.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 50-54 inland, 56 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.