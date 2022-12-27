MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Tonight will be our last cold, cold night for the next week. Temperatures will fall into the mid 20s in the Pee Dee and near 30 along the Grand Strand. So this will be the last night in the deep freeze.

Wednesday we will see sunny skies, temperatures topping out in the mid 50s. On Thursday, we will add another 6-8 degrees to that.

A cold front will approach the area Saturday. That will bring rain into the Pee Dee by mid morning. Rain spreading into the Grand Strand areas Saturday afternoon and evening. That will hamper some New Years Eve plans, I am afraid. Temperatures will be warm, we top out in the upper 60s to 70 across the area.